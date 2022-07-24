PM and woman killed in action in Complexo do Alemão will be buried today

The body of 38-year-old military police officer Bruno de Paula Costa, killed on Thursday (21) during an attack by criminals on the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) in the Nova Brasília favela, in Complexo do Alemão, will be buried at 11:30 am, at Parque Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Sulacap, west of Rio de Janeiro.

Bruno was on duty at the UPP/Nova Brasília, and was shot in the neck by a rifle and did not survive the wound. The policeman leaves a wife and two children with autism. In the action, elite troops from the Civil and Military Police occupied the Complexo do Alemão and 18 people died, including 16 criminals, in addition to Corporal Bruno and a 50-year-old woman.

The Portal of the Wanted, of the Disque Denúncia, released a poster asking for information to help in the death of the policeman and offers a reward of R$ 5 thousand. With the death of police officer Bruno, the number of security agents killed in violent actions since the beginning of the year in Rio de Janeiro has risen to 32.

another victim

The body of Letícia Marinho Sales will be buried at 11:30 am, at the São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, in Caju, in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. She was killed inside the car as she was leaving Complexo do Alemão during the police operation.

Last night (22), residents of Alemão staged a peaceful protest asking for peace for the region. People lit candles and carried posters with the words “Poverty is not a crime”, “Residents are not criminals”; “Less shooting, more schools”.