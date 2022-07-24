B3 has tech training program for women

B3 is accepting applications for the ª, a free training program for women in technology. With training in programming language focused on the job market, the 50 available vacancies aim to encourage the integration of this public in the segment. Students will have the possibility of being hired by B3.

To participate in the selection process, women (cis and trans) over 18 years of age, graduated from high school, from all areas of activity and residing throughout Brazil are eligible. Applications are open until August 2nd and can be done through the website:

The selection will consist of four phases: logic test; personal presentation with video of up to three minutes; group dynamic; and coding tank, which are live remote programming logic classes to evaluate candidates in practice.

Developed in partnership with Let’s Code, edtech specializing in programming training, ª allows candidates to choose, during application, one of two development paths, one focused on DevOps and the other on Java. There are 25 spots available for each option, with classes taught remotely.

Classes start on September 14th. After the six months of classes, B3 says that the students will be able to enter the job market, with the possibility of being hired at the institution itself.

“This is yet another initiative by B3 to promote gender diversity within the technology market. In March, the Brazilian stock exchange launched Manas da Tech, with the objective of training and hiring 50 interns in the area for the company”, disclosed B3, in a note.