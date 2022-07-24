BrazilBrazil

PRF seizes 650 kg of marijuana on Presidente Dutra Highway

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized on the night of this Friday (22), in Piraí (RJ), in a joint action with the Military Police, about 650 kg of marijuana inside a cloned Jeep. Military police tried to approach the car at km 229 of the Presidente Dutra Highway, near Serra das Araras, with three men, but they managed to escape.

The military asked PRF agents for backup, who located the abandoned vehicle three kilometers later, when it fell into a hole in the road, next to the shoulder. Inside the car were found 23 boxes with 674 marijuana bars, weighing approximately 650 kg.

The criminals were not located. The vehicle and the narcotic were sent to the Judicial Police Station of Piraí, where the drug seizure record was made.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

