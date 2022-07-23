BrazilBrazil

Russian missiles destroy large amount of grain in Odessa

Two missiles destroyed today (23) several structures in the port of Odessa, Ukraine, where millions of tons of grain are stored. There are at least two injured. The attack comes less than 24 hours after the signing of an agreement between the two countries for the export of cereals.

Ukrainian forces intercepted two more missiles amid intensified attacks across the country. In the early hours of the morning, the military airfield and several railway structures in central Kirohovrad were also attacked. There are reports that the operation left people dead and injured.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was attacked again on Saturday. The mayor described the bombings as high-powered.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

