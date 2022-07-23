Expresso do Brincar arrives at Ibirapuera Park with recreational activities

The Expresso do Brincar project arrives at Ibirapuera Park this Saturday (23). The itinerant action, which proposes activities as a way of learning for children, is carried out by the United Movement for Play and has institutional support from Urban95, Bernard van Leer Foundation and Alana Institute. In addition to São Paulo, the project will pass through 11 cities, showing playful learning between parents and caregivers for the appreciation of play as a factor for the integral development of children.

The Expresso do Brincar is set on a train and features themed stations, where parents and children can interact with activities according to their interest. The idea is to adapt spaces to the needs of children, inserting spontaneous games into the routines of the little ones. The project understands that playing is children’s language and an opportunity for positive interaction. The proposal prioritizes the most vulnerable communities.

Among the available stations is the Artist Station, where paintings, paints, brushes and other objects stimulate creation. At the Mundo da Imaginação station, the invitation is to explore the space, toys and other available elements. The Serelepe Station makes motor stimuli available, taking into account accessibility. Sossego Station is geared towards concentration and attention. To build their own toys, the destination is the Mão na Massa Station. And, to travel for regional games, just get to the Memories Station.

The circuit will pass through the following cities: Rio de Janeiro, Mogi das Cruzes (SP), São José dos Campos (SP), Juiz de Fora (MG), São João del Rei (MG), Belo Horizonte (MG), Uruçuca ( BA), Serra Grande, (BA), Mata de São João (BA) and Salvador. The next destination, on the 27th and 28th, is Espaço Alana, in the Jardim Pantanal neighborhood, still in São Paulo.

At each stop, the project leaves support materials so that local partners can continue with the work of stimulating learning through play. For example, a library with 80 books will be available to guide the experiences of children in these places.

The project is part of the global Build the World of Play campaign. To reinforce the initiative, ChangeX created a community engagement platform with a fund worth R$850,000. The proposal is to train and encourage community groups, parents and caregivers to create more playful experiences for children.