Player arrested for fatal accident receives provisional release

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) reported this Saturday (23) that it had granted provisional freedom to defender Renan, from Red Bull Bragantino, who was arrested in the act on Friday (22) on charges of running over and killing a 38-year-old motorcyclist. in a car accident in the morning, in Bragança Paulista (SP). The 20-year-old player has 72 hours to post bail, in the amount of 200 minimum wages, around R$242,000.

According to a note from the TJSP, Renan will still have to attend all acts of the process when summoned and keep his address updated, in addition to being prohibited “from going to bars, brothels and concert halls”. The defender will still need to hand over his passport to the Federal Police, also within 72 years, under penalty of revocation of provisional freedom.

The accident occurred at 6:40 am on Friday, on Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway, in the Quinta da Baronesa neighborhood, in Bragança Paulista (SP). Renan was arrested for manslaughter and spent the night in the public jail in Piracaia (SP), a neighboring city. In the decision regarding Saturday’s custody hearing, it was informed that the defender did not have a driving license and was driving “under the influence of alcohol”. The images of the tragedy show that the defender was with the car in the wrong direction.

Both Bragantino, a club to which Renan is on loan until the end of the season, and Palmeiras, with whom the player is linked until 2025, manifested themselves on Friday, through official notes. The two teams reported that they are following the case closely and have made themselves available to the authorities and the victim’s family, with whom they sympathized.

Bragantino faces Fluminense this Sunday (24), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ), for the Brazilian Championship.

THE National Radio broadcast the duel live. The list of players listed by Massa Bruta was released this Saturday. Renan’s name is evidently not on it.