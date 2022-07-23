BrazilBrazil

Strong earthquakes shake southern Iran

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Two strong earthquakes on Saturday hit Iran’s southern Gulf province of Hormozgan, prompting authorities to send search and rescue teams to affected areas, an official said.

“We have not yet received any reports of serious damage. But large areas have been hit by these earthquakes and assessment work continues,” Mokhtar Salahshour, head of the Red Crescent in Hormozgan province, told state TV.

Iranian state media said the quakes had magnitudes of 5.7 and 5.8. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5.

In early July, at least five people died and 49 were injured by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck an area near the epicenter of Saturday’s quake.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ukraine works to resume grain exports

57 seconds ago

Popular Union launches Leonardo Pericles’ candidacy for the presidency

23 mins ago

PL officializes Jair Bolsonaro as candidate for reelection

44 mins ago

Nearly 700 migrants are rescued off the Italian coast; five died

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.