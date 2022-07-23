Strong earthquakes shake southern Iran

Two strong earthquakes on Saturday hit Iran’s southern Gulf province of Hormozgan, prompting authorities to send search and rescue teams to affected areas, an official said.

“We have not yet received any reports of serious damage. But large areas have been hit by these earthquakes and assessment work continues,” Mokhtar Salahshour, head of the Red Crescent in Hormozgan province, told state TV.

Iranian state media said the quakes had magnitudes of 5.7 and 5.8. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5.

In early July, at least five people died and 49 were injured by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck an area near the epicenter of Saturday’s quake.

