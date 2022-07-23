Avante launches André Janones’ candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic

Avante made official this Saturday (23) the candidacy of André Janones for the Presidency of the Republic. The announcement was made during the party’s national convention, held at the Grande Teatro do Minascentro, in Belo Horizonte. This is the first time that Janones will try to assume the post of president.

In his speech at the party’s convention, Janones highlighted that the central axis of his government program is the reduction of social inequality in the country. “ We have a project that covers all areas, health, security, education, agriculture. All areas and with the same message: the reduction of social inequality in the country, the reduction of the distance between the richest and the poorest”.

André Janones defends the return of emergency aid in the amount of R$ 600 monthly, in addition to a broad tax reform, which taxes profits and dividends, institutes the Tax on Great Fortunes (IGF), taxes less consumption and more income, in addition to grant exemption for those with salaries of up to R$ 5 thousand. “The middle class is paying aid to the poorest. Instead of the middle class pulling the poorest from below [para cima]she is going along”.

Avante has not yet defined the candidate for vice president. The party has until August 15 to register the candidacy, according to the schedule defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Profile

Born in Ituiutaba (MG), André Luis Gaspar Janones worked as a bus collector and clerk at the Minas Gerais Court of Justice before graduating in law and opening his own office in 2008. He ran for mayor of Ituiutaba in 2016 , but was not elected. In 2018, during the truck drivers’ strike, Janones ended up becoming a kind of spokesperson for the movement, with videos broadcast from the BR-365 to social networks. The episode put him in evidence and, in 2019, he was elected federal deputy for Minas Gerais.