Fire breaks out on the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos

A fire that started in mountain forests on the Greek island of Lesbos, near Turkey, on Saturday ravaged properties in the beach resort of Vatera as more aircraft joined efforts to fight the blaze.

Authorities ordered everyone out of the Aegean resort early as the fire approached dangerously, fanned by high winds.

It was possible to visualize a thick smoke in the area. A resident on the way out told state television that her house was on fire. “We’re fighting to save houses,” Taxiarchis Verros, mayor of western Lesbos, told the broadcaster.

Vatera, an 8 kilometer long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist spot. Houses were burned and a firefighter was injured when the fire hit Vatera. The flames also damaged a beach bar.

Greece has suffered a second consecutive summer of wildfires this year. In 2021, fires ravaged around 121,000 hectares of forest and scrubland across Greece during the country’s worst heat wave in 30 years.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.