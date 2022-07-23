BrazilBrazil

Russia and Ukraine sign a grain export deal in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on Friday to reopen grain exports from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, and the President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, assessed that the agreement should help alleviate a global food crisis.

Government ministers from Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement separately, avoiding sitting at the same table and shaking hands during the ceremony in Istanbul.

“Today, there is a beacon in the Black Sea. A beacon of hope and possibility. And relief in a world that needs it more than ever,” Guterres said at the signing ceremony, urging Russia and Ukraine to fully implement the agreement.

For Erdogan, the agreement, also signed by Turkey, will help prevent hunger and alleviate global food inflation.

