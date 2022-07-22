Argentine El Turco is fired from Atlético-MG’s technical command

Argentine Antonio Mohamed, better known by the nickname El Turco, is no longer coach of Atlético-MG. The club announced the resignation of the coach this Friday morning (22), less than 24 hours after the 1-1 draw away from home with Cuiabá, in a duel for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The coach had been accumulating setbacks, the main one being the elimination to Flamengo, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil, nine days ago. In the next game for the Brazileirão on Sunday (24), who will be on the edge of the lawn will be the permanent assistant coach Lucas Gonçalves. Galo, third in the table, will face the vice-leader Corinthians, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

O #Rooster informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the Club’s coach. El Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by President Sérgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano. The permanent assistant coach Lucas Gonçalves will command the team this Sunday. — Atletico (@Atletico) July 22, 2022

El Turco took charge of Galo seven months ago. During the period he won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brazil. The Argentine had 27 wins, 13 draws and five defeats, out of a total of 45 matches played. In a note published on Twitter, the club thanked him for the services provided by the coach and wished him success in his career.

In addition to the Brazileirão, Galo is still firmly in the Copa Libertadores. The club will play in the quarterfinals against the defending champion Palmeiras, on August 3rd and 10th. The first game will be at Mineirão and the second game will be at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.