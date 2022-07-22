RJ: capital extends 2nd booster dose to people aged 30 and over

People aged 30 or over in the city of Rio de Janeiro will start receiving the second booster dose of vaccines against covid-19 starting tomorrow (23). The announcement was made today (22) by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, on his social networks.

The recommendation of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is that people receive the second booster dose four months after the first, which guarantees increased immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

The inclusion of people aged 30 and over in the calendar for the second booster dose takes place in the same week as people aged 35 and over, announced last Tuesday (19). Despite the availability of vaccines, the population aged 30 to 39 years still has a large contingent with an incomplete regimen. The number of people in this age group who took only the first dose reaches 83,000 and 392,000 received the second dose or a single dose and did not return to the posts for the first booster dose.

Children

The Covid-19 vaccine also recently arrived in children aged 4 and up last week and in children aged 3 and up this week. In this case, only CoronaVac can be applied, following the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the data panel on covid-19 of the City of Rio de Janeiro, more than 18,000 children in this age group were vaccinated and 144,000 were not taken by their guardians to the posts.

For the 5-11 age group, immunization can be performed with the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine or with CoronaVac, and 316,000 children have already received two doses. On the other hand, more than 100,000 children in Rio did not receive any dose of vaccines against covid-19 and 136,000 received only the first dose.

Roof

The city of Rio de Janeiro has a vaccination coverage of 88.8% of the population with two doses or a single dose, and 56.8% with the first booster dose. Among those aged 40 and over, 43.7% had already taken the second booster dose.

Although there is an improvement in the epidemiological scenario and a drop in the lethality of the disease due to vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate with strains of the Ômicron variant, which are more transmissible and more capable of causing reinfection.

According to the Hospital Census of Rio de Janeiro, the public network in the Capital has 91 people hospitalized with covid-19 this Friday, 49 of them in intensive care unit beds.