Brazilia will host the Pan-American Kung Fu until Sunday

Starts today (22) and runs until Sunday (24) the 13th Pan American Wushu Championship, a Chinese martial art popularly known as kung fu. The competition, held for the third time in Brazil, will be held at the Athletic Association of Banco do Brazil (AABB), in Brasília. The disputes will be in the infant, juvenile, juvenile and adult categories, bringing together athletes aged between 6 and 40 years.

According to the Brazilian Confederation of Kungfu Wushu (CBKW), the federal capital is a “reference for national and international events of wushu”, which is why it was unanimously chosen by the sports authorities, according to the organization’s secretary general, Marcus Vinicius Fernandes.

Brasília hosted, in 2018, the Junior World Wushu Championship, something hitherto unheard of in the Americas. Due to the success of the event, it was decided, in the same year, that the city would host the current edition of the games – the first in-person international competition of this modality on the continent, since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.

A novelty at the Pan-American Games in Brazilia will be the adapted category. This incentive to practice sports in a diverse and inclusive way has already been adopted in some national competitions. “We will have the participation of wheelchair users, people with visual impairments, amputees and people with Down syndrome. In Brazil, the category has been part of the Brazilian championships since 2016 and the result has been admirable”, highlights Fernandes.

The Pan-American will also serve as a preparation and assessment of athletes for the Junior World Cup, scheduled for December, in Indonesia. “It will be an opportunity for the national teams to evaluate the athletes’ performance and start selecting the teams”, added the CBKW secretary.

Practitioners and modalities

According to the confederation, there are around 220,000 wushu practitioners in Brazil. Of these, 15,000 are affiliated to state federations. “Power in the Americas, the country has been occupying an increasingly prominent place on the international scene: in the last four editions of the World Championship, it won ten medals”, informs CBKW.

The competition is played in two modalities: sanda and taolu. The first covers fights marked by “full contact, fluid and exhilarating” three-way combats. rounds two minutes each.

Taolu (known in Brazil as routine) comprises “a set of predetermined techniques, choreographed according to principles and philosophies to incorporate attacks and defenses characteristic of a style of kung fu”.

The opening ceremony will be today at 1:30 pm, and competitions will be on the 23rd and 24th from 9:00 am. Entrance is free.