FGTS will distribute 99% of the profit to workers

The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) decided to distribute 99% of the fund’s net income. R$ 13.2 billion of the R$ 13.3 billion in profit will be distributed to workers with accounts linked to the fund, with base year 2021. The decision was taken today (22) during an extraordinary meeting of the collegiate.

In 2021, 96% of the fund’s profit, of BRL 8.1 billion, was distributed. In 2020, the transfer was BRL 7.5 billion, equivalent to 66.2% of the positive result in 2019, of BRL 11.3 billion.

The legislation determines that the distribution of the profit must occur until the 31st of August. Payment is made by crediting the FGTS accounts that had a balance on December 31, 2021.

At this Friday’s meeting, the board of trustees also approved that the money be transferred to the accounts before what the legislation requires. The term for payments will be from the publication of the decision in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

The index to be applied to the balance of accounts on December 31, 2021 will be 0.02748761, to be applied to 207.8 million linked accounts.

The money can only be withdrawn under the conditions provided for by law, such as in case of unfair dismissal, retirement, purchase of a home and serious illness.

The FGTS net income results from revenues of R$39.3 billion and expenses of R$26 billion. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the income from the FGTS, added to the distributed profit and the normal remuneration of the accounts, will be 94.9% higher than the income from savings in the period. The bank’s estimate is that the index will be 5.83% compared to 2.99% for savings.

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional: