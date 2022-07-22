BrazilBrazil

Laver Cup: Djoko joins Nadal, Federer and Murray in Team Europe

Tennis fans are used to seeing Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray fighting tooth and nail to beat each other in Grand Slams, but the “Big Four” is ready to play together on the same team for the first time in the Laver Cup in London.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic was named the fourth member of Europe’s six-man squad on Friday, with the 35-year-old Serb joining his longtime rivals in the fifth edition of the event scheduled for between 23rd and 25th of September.

Named after the great Australian player Rod Laver, the three-day team event pits six of Europe’s best players against six from the rest of the world.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys you normally compete against and teaming up with Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest rivals of all time – will be a truly unique moment. in the history of our sport,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Murray have dominated men’s tennis for the past two decades, winning 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Nadal holds the men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, with Djokovic, who played in the second edition of the Laver Cup in 2018, one behind.

London’s O2 Arena, which hosted the men’s ATP Finals from 2009 to 2020, will host the competition in which Team Europa, captained by Bjorn Borg, has won all previous editions.

“I don’t think I could imagine having these four sports icons on a team together,” Borg said. “I know that they, like me, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be really up for it.” “Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

World team captain John McEnroe named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team.

