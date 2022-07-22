BrazilBrazil

Capital of São Paulo applies second additional dose against covid-19

The capital of São Paulo begins next Monday (25) the application of the second additional dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for the population over 30 years of age. Immunization will be available to those who received their first booster dose at least four months ago.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, approximately 514,689 people are eligible for this stage. All 470 Basic Health Units (UBS) will be open for vaccination, in addition to three Health Centers (CS), 17 Specialized Care Services (SAE) and two megaposts.

“The booster doses are essential to increase the amount of antibodies in the body. This reduces the chance of a more serious outcome in case of covid-19”, explained, in a note, the municipal secretary of health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

The complete list of stations can be consulted on the Vacina Sampa page.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

