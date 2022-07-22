BrazilBrazil

TSE creates group to deal with combating violence in the 2022 elections

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) established a working group (WG) to address prevention and combat political violence in the 2022 elections.

An ordinance published this Tuesday (21) by the Court says that the group will draw up guidelines to discipline actions focused on the subject during this year’s electoral process.

Complaints about aggression against parliamentarians and also journalists in various locations across the country will be the motivation for the actions. According to the advice of the TSE, so far, 13 letters of this type have reached the court.

According to the court’s advisors, the letters were formulated by the Federal Senate and the Women’s Secretariat of the Chamber of Deputies and detail attacks on city councilors and members of the PT, PSOL, PSDB, Rede Sustentabilidade and PSD.

Among the tasks of the WG, which will be coordinated by the General Inspector of Electoral Justice, Minister Mauro Campbell Marques, are the promotion of public hearings, events and activities that promote debates on the issue. The objective is to support the diagnosis and formulation of additional guidelines for the claim.

Among the actors who should participate in the debates are representatives of political parties, the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Electoral Public Ministry (MP Electoral) and also civil society entities.

The results of the GT studies must be presented within 45 days.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

