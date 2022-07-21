Federal revenue ends June at R$ 181.04 billion

The total collection of Federal Revenues closed the month of June at R$ 181.04 billion, informed the Ministry of Economy today (21). The value represents a real increase of 17.96% compared to June 2021, discounting inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). This is the best collection performance for the month of June since 2000. In the accumulated period from January to June 2022, collection reached R$ 1.09 trillion.

In relation to Revenues Administered by the Federal Revenue, the amount collected in June was R$ 174.3 billion, representing a real increase of 17.12%.

According to the BC, the increase observed in the month of June can be explained, mainly, by the growth in collections of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

IRPJ and CSLL totaled a collection of R$ 34.2 billion, with a real growth of 37.47%. In addition, there were also atypical payments of around R$6 billion by companies linked to the commodities sector.

In the year, IRPJ and CSLL totaled a collection of R$ 258.5 billion, with a real growth of 21.54%. This performance is explained by the 83.05% increase in the collection related to the IRPJ and CSLL adjustment statement, resulting from taxable events that occurred throughout 2021, and the 19.32% increase in the collection of the monthly estimate.

There were also atypical collections of around BRL 26 billion, especially by companies linked to the exploration of commodities, in the period from January to June this year, and BRL 20 billion in the same period in 2021.

Cofins and PIS/Pasep presented a joint collection, in June, of R$ 34.2 billion, representing a real increase of 11.8%. This performance is explained by the real decrease of 0.7% in the volume of sales, according to the Monthly Survey of Commerce of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (PMC-IBGE) and the real increase of 9.2% in the volume of services, according to the Monthly Services Survey (PMS-IBGE) between May 2022 and May 2021, performance of the fuel sector and retail trade collection, and a 14.99% decrease in the volume of tax compensation compared to the previous period.

The Income Tax Withheld at Source (IRRF) – Capital Income had a collection of R$ 15.2 billion, with a real increase of 97.42%. Between January and June, the collection of IRRF – Capital Income was R$ 43.9 billion, with a real increase of 62.82%.

The Social Security Revenue collected R$ 44.5 billion, with a real increase of 10.8%. This result can be explained by the real increase of 4.01% in the salary mass and by the good performance of the Simples Nacional collection in relation to June 2021. In the accumulated of the year, the Social Security Revenue collected R$ 261.2 billion, with a real increase of 6.52%.

Minister

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the increase in revenue resulted mainly from the tax paid for the increase in corporate profits. The result, according to the minister, confirms the forecasts of the growth portfolio of the Brazilian economy for this year.

“The main driver of this increase in revenue was exactly the companies’ profit, which came well above what was expected and well above the estimated bases throughout 2021”, said Guedes, adding that “this confirms our predictions that the growth was going to surprise us. We started the year with forecasts that the GDP [produto Interno Bruto] would fall -1.5% and now the projections are for a growth of 2%”.

