Law that alters the functioning of the Rural Product Cell is sanctioned

The law that extends the use of Solidarity Guarantee Funds (FGS) in financial operations of rural business activities was sanctioned today (21), in order to guarantee rural titles such as the Rural Product Certificate (CPR) and the Agribusiness Receivables Certificate ( CRA).

The guarantee encourages the negotiation of these papers in the financial market as the funds can be used to cover eventual defaults of rural enterprises that declare bankruptcy and are unable to pay investors.

The FGS will also be able to guarantee debt consolidation operations, in order to cover debts renegotiated by rural producers that are no longer paid due to unforeseen circumstances, such as crop failures.

The new law originates from Provisional Measure 1.104/2022. According to the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), the MP that gave rise to the law sought, by updating rules, “to allow greater agility and simplicity in its contracting, signature, constitution and registration, taking into account the increase in the issuance of CPRs and expansion of FGS activities”.

Created by groups of rural producers (individuals or legal entities), FGS provide a complementary guarantee to loans and financing contracted by agribusiness.

The expectation is that the new law will facilitate the constitution of FGS, in addition to simplifying the classification of shares that make up the equity, eliminating the minimum percentages for the constitution of different types of shares.

“Additionally, the sanctioned bill also allows the use of electronic signature for the issuance of rural pledge, Agricultural Deposit Certificate (CDA) and Agricultural Warrant (WA), as well as providing for the immediate transfer of property in the name of the expropriator. under certain conditions”, adds Secom.

vetoes

Some vetoes were made by the Presidency of the Republic to the text sent by the National Congress. Among them, the possibility of CPR being able to back any agribusiness instruments.

“The expansion of the scope of credit rights that can be linked to agribusiness securities would bring confusion in relation to the types of credit instruments that already exist, as well as giving differentiated treatment to Real Estate Letters of Credit (LCA), in cases where the LCAs were or not linked to CPRs issued by certain people”, justifies the presidency.

The secretariat adds that, if there were no veto on this point, there would be a risk of reducing the attractiveness of LCAs for financial institutions, “leading to a decrease in resources for rural credit operations contracted with freely agreed rates, as well as giving rise to the segregated issuance by financial institutions”.

In addition, Secom adds, “there was a need to veto the proposal that allowed the legal entity that was unable to use the presumed credit determined by the end of each calendar quarter (for wheat-related products) to make its compensation with any tax administered by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, or request its reimbursement in kind”.

The justification presented for this veto is based on “good budgetary and financial management”, due to the lack of compensation for the reduction in expected revenue.