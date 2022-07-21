Team tests new formation against Peru in Copa America Feminina

The women’s team faces Peru this Thursday (21), at 21:00 (Brazilia time), for the last round of the first phase of the Copa América, held in Colombia. The match at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali will be used by the Pia Sundhage technique to test a new formation. The Brazilians are assured in the semifinals and already have the leadership of Group B guaranteed.

Good morning Good Morning! @duda17_santos and @gaabiportilho passing on your timeline to let you know that today has #Female Selection in the field! Let’s go together! 💪🇧🇷 🇧🇷 x 🇵🇪

🗓 21/07 – 21h

📺 @SBOnline and @sportv 📸 Thais Magalhães / CBF pic.twitter.com/6cYKC4pofI — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) July 21, 2022

Brazil won the three games it played and has nine points. They are three ahead for Argentina and Venezuela, who face each other in a simultaneous game, at the Centenario stadium, in Armenia. As the first tie-breaking criterion is direct confrontation, there is no way for the canarian team to be overtaken. The Argentines, as they have a better balance than the Venezuelans, advance to the semifinals in case of a tie. Peru, at zero after three rounds, has no chance of qualifying.

Pia will not be able to count on defender Rafaelle and steering wheel Angelina, suspended for the third yellow. In a press conference on Wednesday (20), the coach said that she will put into practice a different formation, with three defenders, instead of the usual 4-4-2. The Swede also confirmed that she will make changes to the team, saving athletes for the semifinals.

“[Contra o Peru] We are prepared to play both ways, with three or four players in the back row, depending on how the game goes. I expect a lot of intensity. Some of the players haven’t been playing, but they’ve been training and we’ve prepared well for this match. If you’re on the bench, now’s your turn to shine. I expect speed of play, lots of emotions, lots of chances to score and retake the ball when we lose possession”, projected the Brazil technique.

Colombia 2022, 𝗗𝗶́𝗮 𝟭𝟬 ⚽ ​ ​Final Matchday of the Initial Phase in CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina! 🙌​ We have reached the last round of the Initial Phase of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina! 🙌​#CAFem | #VibraElContinente | #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/qfMyv8EZb5 — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) July 21, 2022

“It’s important that they can compete internally for the spot, that all the players who are not among the starting 11 think they need to give more of themselves in the next training. If you can create that environment, you become able to compete against any team in the world. [atacante] Gabi Portilho, for example, did a great job [na goleada por 4 a 0 sobre a Venezuela]ensuring that we took more advantage of the width of the field on the right side”, added Pia.

The probable formation against the Peruvians will have Lorena; Fê Palermo, Kathellen and Letícia Santos; Luana, Duda Sampaio, Duda Santos, Duda Francelino and Gabi Portilho; Geyse and Kerolin.

opponent defined

Paraguay will be Brazil‘s opponent in the Copa América semifinals. On Wednesday night, the Paraguayans defeated Ecuador 2-1 in Cali, in a direct confrontation for the second spot in Group B. Forwards Jessica Martínez and Lice Chamorro scored for Albiroja, while midfielder Kerlly Real scored Ecuadorian team, led by Brazilian Emily Lima and which ended the competition with three points (one win in four games), in fourth position in the bracket.

With the victory, Paraguay went to nine points, in second place in Group B, three points behind the leaders Colombia. The host team ended the first phase by beating Chile 4-0 in Armenia, also in the fourth. Defender Daniela Arias, winger Manuela Vanegas, midfielder Lia Salazar (who defends Corinthians) and striker Catalina Usme scored for the Colombians, who await Argentina or Venezuela in the semifinals. The Chileans, with six points (two triumphs in four matches), were third in the group, eliminated.

The three best-placed teams in the Copa America secure a spot in next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The two finalists guarantee their place at the Paris Olympics (France) in 2024.