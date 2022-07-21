Brasília opens today the largest motorcycle festival in Latin America

The roar of poisoned motorcycles must be the most heard sound in Brasília at the largest motorcycle festival in Latin America and the third largest in the world: Capital Moto Week (CMW). The 17th edition of the festival, which starts this Thursday (21) and runs until the 30th, should bring together more than 800,000 people from various countries, in addition to about 300,000 motorcycles, at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park.

In the first edition of the event after the covid-19 pandemic, the program includes more than 70 showsmost of the bands of rock new and already established, such as Capital Inicial, Raimundos, Paralamas do Sucesso, Bikini Cavadão, Dead Fish, Blitz and Detonautas. “All the shows The main ones will have Libras interpreters and spaces designed to guarantee mobility for people with disabilities”, informs the organizer of Capital Moto Week, Pedro Affonso Franco.

Whoever goes to the festival, which will once again be 100% pet friendly (open to animals) , you can also watch performance wrestling, open-air cinema and globe of death. To please people of all ages and all types of audience, the structure will also have an amusement park and the largest zip line installed at festivals in the Federal District.

This year, in addition to the expanded leisure areas and two food courts, kiosks throughout the festival will offer more than 30 traditional gastronomic operations in the city. From Monday to Friday, from 12 pm to 2 pm, admission is free for lunch.

Numbers

The event numbers give the dimension of how big and important the festival has become. According to the organizers, more than 40 thousand tons of steel were used in the structure, which occupies 250 thousand square meters, the equivalent of 25 football stadiums. During assembly, 3,000 square meters (m²) of fences, 300 tents and 50,000 meters of power cables were installed.

The organization intends to break this year the record of the traditional motorcycle ride through the main points of Brasília, which marks the last day of the festival. In 2019, in the last edition of the event, more than 45 thousand motorcycles participated.

camping

The CMW 2022 also has a place for 136 tents for camping fans. Together, the tents hold an average of 270 people. Children up to 12 years old do not pay to use the campsite.

There is also an option for those who come in motorhomes. In this edition, more than 8,000 meters of green area are destined for this audience and for cars with roof tents that can be parked there throughout the festival. The organization will guarantee water and energy points.

The space will also have exclusive parking for motorcycles, bathroom with hot shower, security, entrance to the event for two people, power point and access control. In addition, a communal kitchen and lounge with an open-air fireplace will be built.

Service

Admission is free for people with disabilities and motorcyclists who are riding.

Tickets can be purchased here, or at the box office on site.