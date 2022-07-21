Action to combat trade in banned pharmaceutical ingredients in São Paulo

An operation by the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Revenue fulfills this Thursday (21) three search and seizure warrants in São Paulo against a criminal organization that imported and commercialized raw materials and pharmaceutical ingredients in an irregular manner.

The investigations into Operation Zurich began in January 2021, when the Federal Police were informed by Swiss authorities of the seizure, at Zurich Airport, of a substance banned there, marketed under the name Cardarine, which was being imported into Brazil.

Cardarine is used to increase performance in physical activities and muscle gain and consumption is prohibited in Brazil. It has no approval or authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be marketed, distributed, manufactured, imported, manipulated or used in the country. The use of the substance, banned in several other countries, is considered doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

According to the IRS, the group of companies involved in the crime imported the substance and sold it to compounding pharmacies which, in turn, produced supplements indicated for muscle gain.

The Federal Police reported that three companies based in the capital of São Paulo irregularly imported Cardarine into Brazil. The PF estimates that these companies have obtained R$ 12 million in sales of the product to more than 870 establishments throughout the country, most of them compounding pharmacies.

Also according to the Federal Revenue, samples of Cardarine are being collected and analyzed because there is a suspicion that other substances, also prohibited, have been irregularly imported into Brazil.