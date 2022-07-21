BrazilBrazil

Action to combat trade in banned pharmaceutical ingredients in São Paulo

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

An operation by the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Revenue fulfills this Thursday (21) three search and seizure warrants in São Paulo against a criminal organization that imported and commercialized raw materials and pharmaceutical ingredients in an irregular manner.

The investigations into Operation Zurich began in January 2021, when the Federal Police were informed by Swiss authorities of the seizure, at Zurich Airport, of a substance banned there, marketed under the name Cardarine, which was being imported into Brazil.

Cardarine is used to increase performance in physical activities and muscle gain and consumption is prohibited in Brazil. It has no approval or authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be marketed, distributed, manufactured, imported, manipulated or used in the country. The use of the substance, banned in several other countries, is considered doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

According to the IRS, the group of companies involved in the crime imported the substance and sold it to compounding pharmacies which, in turn, produced supplements indicated for muscle gain.

The Federal Police reported that three companies based in the capital of São Paulo irregularly imported Cardarine into Brazil. The PF estimates that these companies have obtained R$ 12 million in sales of the product to more than 870 establishments throughout the country, most of them compounding pharmacies.

Also according to the Federal Revenue, samples of Cardarine are being collected and analyzed because there is a suspicion that other substances, also prohibited, have been irregularly imported into Brazil.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia and Ukraine sign a grain export deal in Istanbul

58 mins ago

Ceará and Bahia lead complaints about fuel prices

1 hour ago

Food industry sales grow 3.74% from January to May

2 hours ago

Argentine El Turco is fired from Atlético-MG’s technical command

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.