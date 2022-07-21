PT officializes Lula-Alckmin ticket to run for president

The PT and the Brazil da Esperança party federation (PT, PCdoB and PV) officially announced today (21) the candidacy of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to run in the October presidential elections. The participation of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin as vice president was also formalized, on the ticket that will run for a seat on the Planalto this year.

During the party convention, which took place behind closed doors in a hotel in the capital of São Paulo, the PT also approved the coalition with the PSB, Solidariedade and the PSOL-Rede federation. Lula and Alckmin did not participate in the event, because they were fulfilling their agenda in Recife. “We approved our seven-party coalition and also delegated powers to the National Executive of the federation to discuss with other parties that may wish to join our coalition,” said PT national president Gleisi Hoffmann.

According to her, the meeting also discussed the current political situation in the country and the importance of building unity in the political field that the group represents. “It is obvious that our goal is to expand this political movement. The moment we are living in the country is very difficult and this is not a normal election like the others. This election brings tough elements to Brazilian democracy.”

Profile

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 76 years old, was born in Garanhuns (PE) and began his political career as a trade unionist in 1966. He was President of the Republic for two terms in 2003, after being elected in 2002, in the second round. of the elections with José Serra. In 2006, Lula defeated Geraldo Alckmin and was re-elected to the post. The first time he ran for president was in 1989, when he was defeated by Fernando Collor de Melo. He tried twice more, in 1994 and 1998, when he lost to Fernando Henrique Cardoso in both attempts.

In 2017, the former president was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for corruption and money laundering. In 2018, he was arrested by the then judge Sergio Moro. In 2021, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin annulled the convictions, on the understanding that the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba did not have the legal competence to judge the charges, making Lula eligible. In the same year, the plenary of the Supreme Court confirmed the decision.

Geraldo Alckmin, who was born in Pindamonhangaba, in the interior of São Paulo, is 68 years old, is a doctor and professor. He was governor of São Paulo from 2001 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2018, running the São Paulo government for the longest time since Brazil‘s redemocratization. He is currently a university professor in the medical course at Universidade Nove de Julho and a member of the São Paulo Academy of Medicine.