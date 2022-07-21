ATP cancels 2022 tournaments in China due to Covid-19 restrictions

The Shanghai Masters and three other men’s tennis tournaments scheduled to take place in China will not be held this year because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Thursday.

China hosted the Winter Olympics under strict health protocols in February, but nearly every other international sporting event in the country this year has been canceled or postponed.

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi told Reuters last month that the outlook for China in 2022 was bleak.

“This marks the third year of cancellation of ATP tournaments in China, normally held in September and October and last held in 2019, before the pandemic,” the ATP said.

As of July 20, mainland China has confirmed 228,180 cases of covid-19 with symptoms since the start of the pandemic in December 2019.

While the number is small by global standards, officials in China are adhering to a strict zero-covid-19 policy, while other countries relaxed their rules and chose to live with the virus.

The French Open and Wimbledon were recently held without health restrictions, and players were unlikely to agree to go to China if there was any period of isolation involved.

