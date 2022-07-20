Covid-19: SP starts vaccinating children aged 3 and 4 with comorbidity

As of today (20), the city of São Paulo begins vaccination against covid-19 of children aged 3 and 4 years old with comorbidities, permanent disabilities (physical, sensory or intellectual), in addition to indigenous people in this age group. The immunizing agent for this population is CoronaVac.

Children of this age without comorbidities can be enrolled in Basic Health Units (BHUs) to receive the remaining doses. Enrollment can be made at a unit close to the child’s residence or school, and those responsible must present documentation with address and telephone number for summons.

For the child to receive the vaccine, those responsible must present an identification document (preferably with CPF) of the minor. It is also necessary to present proof of risk condition, such as prescriptions or physical or digital reports, as long as there is patient identification, CRM with the doctor’s stamp and validity of two years of issuance.

According to the Municipal Health Department, so far 1,015,723 children aged 5 to 11 have received the first dose against covid-19 in the capital of São Paulo. Thus, vaccination coverage is at 93.8%. The second dose has already been applied in 789,768, with coverage of 72.9%. Among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, vaccination coverage for two doses is 105.9%.

More information and the complete list of stations are available on the Vacina Sampa page.