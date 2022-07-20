Alison dos Santos is world champion in the 400 meters hurdles

Brazilian Alison dos Santos denied record holder Karsten Warholm a third straight World Championships in Athletics title on Tuesday night (19), winning the 400 meters hurdle in 46.29 seconds.

While the spotlight for the final of the race was largely focused on the clash between Norwegian Olympic champion Warholm and his American rival Rai Benjamin, the Brazilian, bronze medalist in Tokyo, took victory in the final stretch with the championship record. .

I can’t get tired of watching and reviewing Alison dos Santos’s race 🥶🥶 It was historic, @PiuzeR! 🎥 @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/9BpTJnhYzg — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 20, 2022

Alison exploded from the blocks and stretched her arms wide as she slipped through the end with ease and held her hand to her ear, encouraging cheers from the crowd after a notable underrun.

“The energy of the crowd was incredible. I felt their love, people hugging me,” he said. “When you win, you start to be everyone’s favorite. It’s fantastic to win the world title at this track.”

Benjamin had a chance to fight all the way to the ninth hurdle, when he drastically slowed down before finishing more than half a second slower than the winner and claiming his second straight silver at a Worlds.

He told reporters he drew strength from the crowd, who supported the home athlete at Hayward Field to stay on the podium.

“I’m grateful for the silver. I managed to do that. I cut some hurdles and my race plan went out the window, but when I heard ‘USA’, ‘USA’ I ran as fast as I could to keep my second place,” he said.

Warholm had twice set the world record in 2021, but walked into Eugene, Oregon, with a question mark over his head after suffering a hamstring injury in June, having not completed a race in 10 months.

He appeared to be in good shape before stepping onto the blocks, giving his traditional slap in the face, and appeared to be still in contention for the podium until after the final corner, but struggled in the final meters of the race and ended up in seventh place.

“It was a very tough race. I had an injury, but for me it’s always your fight and giving your all and leaving everything on the track,” he told reporters, adding that he had “enormous respect” for the other athletes.

“I hope, looking back, I’m proud of it, although I’d rather take a medal. That’s what I work for and that’s what gives me satisfaction.”

American Trevor Bassitt narrowly edged Frenchman Wilfried Happio for bronze, catching up with his rival in the final meters, before crossing the finish line at just the right moment to secure a personal best time of 47.39 seconds.

“I can run faster”

Alison told reporters this week that she had worked to fine-tune her race after finishing third in Tokyo, an effort that clearly paid off.

So far, in 2022, he has amassed four Diamond League victories and his time on Tuesday (19) was the fastest of the year.

“I didn’t care about the weather because this is the first time I’ve won a world title. I think I can run faster than that,” he told reporters. “I don’t think you’re going to have a perfect race. I’ll always look for ways to improve.”

Additional reporting by Gene Cherry

