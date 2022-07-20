Institutions can register for the National Residency Examination

From this Wednesday, 20, until 11:59 pm on August 2 of this year, health institutions across the country can join the 2022/2023 edition of the National Residency Examination (Enare), carried out by Empresa Brazileira de Serviços Hospitalares. (Ebserh). The state-owned company is linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Public and private non-profit institutions that offer residency programs or programs in a professional health area (Uniprofessional or Multiprofessional) can register. They must be recognized by the MEC and have authorized vacancies with guaranteed scholarship funding. The formalization of adhesion must be done through institutional registration and electronic signature of the Term of Adhesion.

Enare aims to optimize the way in which residents are selected, offering benefits to institutions and to the candidates themselves. According to the MEC, in the first two editions, the participating institutions had fewer vacancies, eliminated the costs and bureaucratic burden of carrying out individual exams and increased the qualification of the selection. “For candidates, the unified exam presented advantages such as lower cost, a single date for the tests, application in all capitals and some hub cities, possibility of choosing where the resident wanted to work, among others”, evaluated the ministry. in note.

Residence Enem

The Enare classification system is very similar to the National High School Exam (Enem) and the Unified Selection System (Sisu), in which the candidate leaves with the grade achieved in the chosen specialty after the tests and uses it to indicate where he intends to work. . The system is open for a certain time for each student to register the location of their choice. The best grades overlap the lowest, determining, when closing, who will fill the vacancies. Then, it is opened again to fill idle vacancies and to form a reserve register, greatly reducing the possibility of leaving vacant vacancies.

Notice

The publication of the Enare opening notice is scheduled for August 15th, with applications for candidates scheduled for the period between September 5th and 26th. The period for sending documentation for curriculum analysis will take place between September 15 and October 5, objective tests must take place on November 6. The final result is expected to be released at the end of this year or beginning of 2023, since the period for the registration of those approved is from February 10, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Historic

The first edition of the exam, held in 2020, had more than 4,100 applicants vying for 304 places in eight hospitals of the Ebserh/MEC Network and a military hospital. The second edition, held last year, had more than 32,000 applications for 3,200 places in 81 institutions across the country.