Severe respiratory syndrome continues to grow in the North and Northeast

Cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) continue to grow at a high rate in the North and Northeast regions of the country, while in the Center-South the trend is towards deceleration. The analysis was released today (20) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in the InfoGripe newsletter, with data collected up to July 16.

The research assesses that the South and Southeast began a wave of SARS growth in April, months before the North and Northeast, where it began to occur in late May and early June. Even so, the researchers point out that Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul still have an unstable scenario, with a resumption of discharge in children.

The picture shows a high incidence of SARS in the last six weeks, in 18 of the 27 federative units: Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins

The main virus causing SARS cases in the last four weeks was SARS-CoV-2, largely dominating the scenario among adults and surpassing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children. Only in Rio Grande do Sul does the Influenza A virus maintain a relevant presence in different age groups.