CIEE registers for internship vacancies in São Paulo subway stations

Young students interested in registering to compete for internships and apprenticeships offered by the Centro de Integração Empresa Escola (CIEE) will have the opportunity to register today (20) and Friday (22) at Tatuapé stations on Line 3-Red and Paraíso that connects lines 1-Blue and 2-Green of the Metro. Service starts at 10 am and goes until 4 pm.

The purpose of the action is to guide students from 16 years of age on how to apply for selective processes for internship and apprenticeship vacancies and for the Young Talent CIEE program. To register, you must present an identification document and inform the data of the educational institution where you are enrolled.