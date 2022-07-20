Australians are encouraged to work from home; Omicron fills beds

The number of Australians admitted to hospitals due to Covid-19 reached record levels on Wednesday, as officials urged companies to let employees work from home and recommended that people wear masks indoors and take a booster shot of the virus. vaccine urgently amid a major outbreak of the disease.

Australia is experiencing a third wave of Omicron driven by the new highly transmissible subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases reported in the last seven days. Officials say the actual numbers could be double that total. Last Wednesday’s 53,850 new cases were the highest daily count in two months.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is resisting pressure to reinstate strict restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, including mandating masks indoors, although he has encouraged people to wear them.

“The truth is, if there is a mandate, you have to enforce it,” Albanese told reporters on Wednesday. “Although there are mandatory public transport, not everyone is wearing a mask.”

Albanese said companies and employees should decide together on any work-from-home arrangements, as unions urge employers to do more for their employees.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has predicted that the number of people in hospitals will soon hit a record high and urged companies to let more employees work from home.

Australia could register millions of new Covid cases in the coming weeks, officials have warned.

About 5,350 Australians are currently in hospitals diagnosed with the disease, not far from the record 5,390 recorded in January during the BA.1 outbreak, official data showed. The numbers in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia are already at their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

