Raphinha scores in Barça debut, which thrashes Milan in pre-season

Raphinha, the new signing of Barcelona, ​​shone with a goal and two assists in his pre-season debut, while the Spanish giants thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 during their trip to the United States on Tuesday (19)

With Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski still to play after his €50m transfer from Bayern Munich, it was the 25-year-old Brazilian forward who led Xavi Hernández’s team to a easy win against the Major League Soccer club run by former English player David Beckham.

🎥 𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐒 🤩 Barça’s spectacular rout in Miami (0-6), with a show by Raphinha in his debut for the club. Watch! #Go Barcelona 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/tnVdz9BTKb — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_br) July 20, 2022

Raphinha, who was signed for 58 million euros (R$ 321.9 million) from Leeds United earlier this month, first assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who opened the scoring in the 19th minute, and then extended the lead six minutes later. then with a first shot with the left foot.

Young Spanish sensation Ansu Fati, who is slowly returning to form after a long break from a string of injuries, scored Barca’s third goal before the break with another pass from Raphinha.

Barcelona came back in the second half with eleven substitutions, but continued to dominate and scored three more times with Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembélé.

This was the first of four games for Barcelona on their pre-season tour of the United States, which will continue on Saturday with a derby against rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

“I think we are better than Real Madrid,” Raphinha told reporters. “I’m very happy to score my first goal and for things to have gone so well on my debut. It felt great. I hope it can stay that way.” “Of course I would like to score a goal against Real Madrid on Saturday. Scoring goals always gives confidence and even more so if it’s against a team like Real Madrid.”

