Aid Brazil of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August

Starting in August, families participating in the Auxílio Brazil Program will receive a supplementary benefit of R$ 200, increasing the amount to R$ 600 until December.

This is what Ordinance No. 797, published by the Ministry of Citizenship in Official Diary of the Union today (20).

gas voucher

In addition to guaranteeing the additional value for Auxílio Brazil, the ordinance describes the calculation of the value of another benefit: the gas voucher, which will correspond “to a complementary value in the order of 50% of the average national reference price of the 13 kilograms of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), established by the Price Survey System (SLP) of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the previous six months”.

The ordinance, however, establishes an “extraordinary surcharge” of equal value. “With this, the Auxílio Gás, paid every two months, will have the value of 100% of a gas cylinder to the beneficiary public and will be transferred in the months of August, October and December”, informed the Ministry of Citizenship.