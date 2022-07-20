São Paulo will import input from Coronavac for children aged 3 and 4 years

The Butantan Institute will import 8,000 liters of active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) destined for pharmaceutical Sinovac for the production of the authorized immunizer for children aged 3 and 4 years. The amount is enough to manufacture 10 million doses of CoronaVac.

The decision was taken to initiate the expansion of immunization of children in this age group in all municipalities in the state. More than 6.1 million children aged between 5 and 11 years have already been immunized, with 66.3% having a complete vaccination schedule and 86.9% having received the first dose.

Importing, according to the state government, should take a few weeks. The forecast is that in August the doses will be available.