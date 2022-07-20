US: Heatwave intensifies, prompts coast-to-coast alert

A heat wave on Wednesday is expected to smother a wide swath of the United States for a second day, pushing temperatures to record highs in many areas and prompting meteorologists to warn of the dangers of dehydration and exposure.

About 100 million Americans, who live from New York to Las Vegas, will see dangerous heat levels well above 38 degrees Celsius (°C) and will be under alerts and warnings throughout the day, the National Weather Service said. (NWS), which advised people to stay indoors, avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” he said in a statement to Dallas.

Temperatures are expected to break daily records in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday, the NWS reported.

Air pollution poses another health risk during the heat wave. Pollution can more than double when power grids run at full throttle during sweltering heat.

The high temperatures in the United States come during a heat wave in Europe this week that set off wildfires and also set record temperatures. It’s a type of weather event that scientists say will become more frequent with climate change.

