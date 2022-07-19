Beneficiaries with NIS final 2 receive today Auxílio Brazil

Beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) with final 2 receive today (19) the July installment of Auxílio Brazil. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million families were included in Auxílio Brazil. This month, the minimum installments are still equivalent to R$ 400. From August to December, the program will pay a minimum benefit of R$ 600, according to the constitutional amendment enacted on the 14th by the National Congress.

NIS June july ago set out nov ten 1 06/17 07/18 08/18 09/19 10/18 11/17 12/12 two 06/20 07/19 08/19 09/20 10/19 11/18 12/13 3 06/21 07/20 08/22 09/21 10/20 11/21 12/14 4 06/22 07/21 08/23 09/22 10/21 11/22 12/15 5 06/23 07/22 08/24 09/23 10/24 11/23 12/16 6 06/24 07/25 08/25 09/26 10/25 11/24 12/19 7 06/27 07/26 08/26 09/27 10/26 11/25 12/20 8 06/28 07/27 08/29 09/28 10/27 11/28 12/21 9 06/29 07/28 08/30 09/29 10/28 11/29 12/22 0 06/30 07/29 08/31 09/30 10/31 11/30 12/23

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with a per capita income of up to BRL 100, considered in extreme poverty, and those with a per capita income of up to BRL 200, considered in a condition of poverty can receive the benefit.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.

This month, there will be no payment of Auxílio Gás, which benefits 5.5 million families until the end of 2026. The benefit, which is equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, will resume in August, with the 100% of the average price. This increase will be in effect until December, pursuant to a constitutional amendment enacted by Congress.