Torrential rains hit parts of Japan

Heavy rains are hitting Japan. According to weather officials, torrential rains fell from the Kyushu region in the southwest and the Tokai area in the central part of the country. Bad weather is also expected to hit the northeast of the country.

The Meteorological Agency said today (19) that extremely unstable weather conditions are expected to continue from west to east Japan until tomorrow, with sudden rain showers.

In the 24-hour period to Wednesday, 250 millimeters of rain could fall in the southern Kyushu region; 200 millimeters (mm) in northern Kyushu region; 150 mm in the Kinki and Tokai regions; 120 mm in the Shikoku region; 100 mm in the Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshin regions; and 60 mm in the Chugoku region.

The agency warns of landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and rising river levels, and is urging the public to be alert for lightning and strong gusts of wind, and to remain cautious even after the rain has passed. There were cases of landslides or rivers overflowing a few hours after the rainy season.

