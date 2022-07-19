Rio City Hall takes action to demolish building in Muzema

An operation to demolish a building built irregularly without authorization from the City of Rio, in the region of Muzema, west of the city, is being carried out today (19). Teams from the Task Force of the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime to Combat Irregular Occupation of Urban Land, from the State Public Ministry (MPRJ), with the help of the Security and Intelligence Coordination and the Municipal Public Order Secretariat of the River.

According to the MPRJ, the construction of the property is next to the place where, in 2019, two irregular buildings collapsed, killing 24 people.

A report by the Coordinator of Licensing and Urban Inspection 4.1 of Barra da Tijuca indicated that the building is a multi-family residential type with three floors, informed the Public Ministry.

Among them, two floors, on a slope, are already with the works completed. “The report informs that the construction area is located on a slope and has a steep slope (area of ​​medium to high geological susceptibility), with no containment works and it is not possible to guarantee its safety and conservation”, pointed out the MPRJ.

The Task Force to Combat Irregular Occupation of Urban Land was created in October 2021 to assist prosecutors in the fight against crime on the capital’s soil and related illicit activities in the criminal and environmental areas, especially in planning regions. covering neighborhoods in the west and north of Rio.

According to the Municipal Public Order Department (Seop), the value of the property, in an area under the strong influence of organized crime, was estimated by city hall engineers at R$ 3 million, including investments in the work and how much the sale of the six apartments would be worth. of 70 m² on average. In addition to the irregular construction, a clandestine water connection was found at the site.

The Secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carnevale, said that the operation carried out today is fundamental in the fight against irregular constructions in Rio and that, since the beginning of 2021, there have been 970 demolitions in irregular occupations of public space.

He highlighted that the actions attack, especially, areas that are influenced by organized crime, as is the case of Rio das Pedras and Muzema, in the west zone, which are influenced by the militia, but also in areas under the influence of drug trafficking, like the community of Maré, in the north zone.

For the secretary, the demolitions also attack the financial side of organized crime. “We financially asphyxiate organized crime, given that irregular constructions serve as a motto, this is a great motto for money laundering for these criminals”, he added.

According to Seop, the property was built on a slope in an area of ​​high geological risk, without containment works and without a permit for execution. Those responsible were notified in advance. “The Muzema region is under permanent monitoring by the city hall and there are more than 60 processes in progress for the place”, he indicated.

Teams from the Conservation Department, Municipal Guard, Comlurb, Rio Luz, Light, Iguá and the Military Police also participated in the operation.

