Covid-19: Rio announces fourth dose for those aged 35 and over

The city of Rio de Janeiro begins to apply tomorrow (20) the second booster dose or the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for people aged 35 and over. The announcement was made by Mayor Eduardo Paes on social media. He recalled that it is necessary to respect the interval of at least four months after the first booster dose to receive the second.

“Whoever has flu-like symptoms should not receive the immunizer, but seek a family clinic or municipal health center to carry out a test for covid-19”, recommended the Municipal Health Department. More details on vaccination can be found here.

Children

Tomorrow, the Municipal Health Department of Rio also starts vaccinating against covid-19 in 3-year-old children. The folder added that, for this age group, the immunizing agent to be used is CoronaVac, with a two-dose schedule and a 28-day interval between them. “The vaccine is proven to be safe and effective, as well as important to prevent complications from covid-19”, he reinforced.