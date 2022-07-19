IRS warns of scams applied via the internet

BrazilBrazil

The Federal Revenue issued an alert about scams that have been applied via the internet, in which the name of the Revenue and its customs have been used in advertisements for sales of products at prices far below the market.

In a note, the tax authorities inform that the swindlers responsible for these scams e-commerce use paid ads to deceive consumers.

In the content of false advertisements, criminals “illicitly use the name of the Federal Revenue Service units responsible for customs control activities” (customs), in an attempt to simulate veracity in the application of the coup, he informs.

The Federal Revenue clarifies that neither it nor the customs trade any type of merchandise. “These units are responsible for managing and executing customs control activities, assistance and guidance to citizens and those related to combating tax and customs illegalities, including counterfeiting, piracy, illicit trafficking in narcotics and related drugs, international trafficking of firearms and ammunition and the laundering and concealment of assets, rights and values, subject to the specific competences of other bodies”.

