Millions of Britons face unprecedented heat in the country

The last night in the UK was the hottest in years for millions of people, in a country used to mild weather and rain. Temperatures today (19) should reach 40 degrees Celsius (°C).

The United Kingdom’s meteorological agency, the Met Office, has released an interim assessment that shows that the temperature has exceeded 25º C overnight in several regions of the country for the first time since records have been recorded.

According to Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers, Tuesday’s highs will hit “unprecedented” levels.

“The temperature will be very hot throughout the day and should reach 40°C or 41°C in isolated spots in England this afternoon,” he said.

This week, the UK is experiencing hot, dry weather similar to what continental Europe experienced last week, causing fires in all countries.

A large part of England, from London (in the south) to Manchester and Leeds (in the north) is under “extreme heat” alert, which means there is danger of death even for healthy people.

On Monday (18), the temperature reached 38.1ºC in Santon Downham, in the east of England, just below the highest temperature ever recorded in the country – a record 38.7ºC set in 2019 – but the today is much hotter.

Average July temperatures in the UK range from 21ºC during the day to 12ºC at night. Few homes and almost no small businesses have air conditioning.

Transport

Many Brits cope with the heat wave by staying at home, which has caused road traffic to drop dramatically.

On Monday, trains were traveling at low speeds, due to concerns about bent or heat-damaged tracks.

London’s Kings Cross station, one of the country’s busiest rail hubs, was empty this morning, with no trains from the busy East Coast Line, which links the capital to the north and Scotland.

On the other hand, London’s Luton Airport had to close the runway because of heat damage.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explained that the UK’s transport infrastructure, some dating back to Victorian times, “simply wasn’t built to withstand this kind of temperature” – and replacing it will take “many years”.

At least five people drowned in rivers, lakes and reservoirs across the UK as they tried to cool off.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events. Studies show that temperatures in the UK are now ten times more likely to reach 40ºC than in pre-industrial times.

Drought and heat waves linked to climate change have also made wildfires more difficult to fight.

