Bus crash near Minya, Egypt, kills 23

At least 23 people died and 30 were injured after a bus collided with a truck near the Egyptian city of Mynia on Tuesday morning, the regional governor’s office said in a statement.

The wounded were transferred to a hospital in the city of Mallawi, about 260 kilometers (km) south of the capital Cairo.

The bus, heading for Cairo from Sohag, in the south of the country, collided with a truck parked on the side of the road.

