Week will have heavy rains in the North, South and Northeast, predicts Inmet

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) forecasts, for the next few days, temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius (°C) in much of the country, exceeding 30°C in the Center-West and North regions; in the north and west of the Northeast; and in the west of São Paulo and Paraná.

In other areas of the Center-South of the country, maximum temperatures should be around 24°C to 26°C, and may be lower in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

For minimum temperatures, Inmet predicts a “slight increase” throughout the week, especially on July 21 and 22. “In general, temperatures [mínimas] should vary between 18°C ​​and 26°C in most of the Midwest, North and Northeast regions”, details the meteorological information released by the Institute, with forecasts until August 2nd.

“In the center-south of the country and much of the state of Bahia, the forecast indicates temperatures below 18°C, with minimum temperatures below 14°C in high altitude areas of the Southeast Region and in areas of the Serra Catarinense and in Rio Grande do Sul”, he adds.

There is also a forecast of frost, mainly on the 19th and 20th of July in areas of Campanha and Serra do Sudeste in Rio Grande do Sul.

rains

Rain is forecast until the 25th of July. The largest accumulations should occur in the northern range of the North Region. Rainfall accumulations between 20 millimeters (mm) and 80 mm are forecast in the Northwest of Amazonas and Pará, Roraima, and the extreme North of Amapá.

For the Northeast, the forecast is for “rain in most of the region”. Inmet adds that, on the East coast, the weather remains “unstable, with accumulated [de chuva] provided that may exceed 20 mm”.

“In Sealba [região que compreende os estados do Sergipe, Alagoas e Bahia]the largest accumulations of rain are forecast in areas of the state of Alagoas and Sergipe and with less intensity on the east coast of Bahia”, informs the bulletin.

In the north-northeast, between the states of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará, it is possible the occurrence of “rainstorms in an isolated way”. On the coast of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, light rains are expected in isolated spots.

For the Center-West and Southeast regions, the forecast is that a mass of dry air will predominate during the week, which, according to Inmet, “will continue to disfavor the formation of rain in practically all the states of the region”.

Many clouds and rain are expected at the beginning of the week between Santa Catarina and Paraná, in the South Region, as a result of the “post-frontal instability” that is found in the region. Rainfall of up to 30 mm is forecast.

“Over the weekend, the passage of another frontal system in the state of Rio Grande do Sul will potentiate the formation of rains. In other areas, there is no forecast of rain”, adds the institute.