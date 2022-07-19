Guide guides how to obtain resources for protected areas

The Ministry of the Environment released a guide to guide municipal managers on how to obtain financial resources to fund the creation and management of environmental conservation areas.

“The implementation and management of these areas can prove to be major challenges for municipal governments and their environmental managers, especially in relation to the lack of financial resources and the frequent need for capture”, justifies the National Secretariat of Protected Areas in the presentation of the booklet made available. on the ministry’s website.

O Practical guide to fundraising for protected areas and other conservation measures at the local level contains practical tips on projects eligible for funding, ways to access resources and where to find all the necessary guidance.

Among the suggested fundraising possibilities are environmental compensation and concessions; authorizations and permissions for the use of public goods and charging for the use of water, among others.

Regarding access to resources from charging for the use of water, the guide points out that municipalities that have hydrographic basins within their territorial perimeters are eligible. For this, the region must have a regulated River Basin Committee, managed in a “participatory and decentralized” manner, with the participation of representatives of civil society and the Government.

Also according to the guide, charging for the use of water resources aims to recognize water as an economic good; encourage their rational use and obtain financial resources to finance programs and interventions included in water resources plans, as established by the National Water Resources Policy (Law No. 9,433, of 1997).

The charge may be levied on the use of Union domain water (those coming from water courses that cross more than one state) or state and district domain and the amounts raised can cover a “wide variety of items”, such as studies, programs, projects and works included in the Water Resources Plans; payment of implementation and administrative costs of the bodies and entities that are part of the National Water Resources Management System (Singreh) and projects to improve the management of local water resources.