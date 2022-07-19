PF conducts operation against international drug trafficking in São Paulo

The Federal Police (PF) launched today (19) an operation to repress organized crime and international drug trafficking. 23 preventive arrest warrants and 24 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the capital of São Paulo, in Sorocaba, Guarulhos and Praia Grande. The action also complies with a warrant in Portugal, due to a red broadcast transmitted by Interpol, after representation by the PF.

As part of the Bulk Operation, the seizure of all real estate, vehicles and amounts deposited in bank accounts, in addition to financial investments in the name of the investigated, was determined. The resources that can reach R$ 53 million.

The investigation began in 2021, when 887.5 kilos of cocaine were seized in nine events: three in Guarulhos (SP), two in Lisbon (Portugal), one in Frankfurt (Germany) and three in Amsterdam (Holland).

“The criminal organization acted by co-opting airport employees and service providers to introduce shipments of cocaine inside commercial aircraft that performed regular flights. The flights departed from Guarulhos International Airport,” the PF said.

Those investigated will be indicted for crimes of international drug trafficking and association for trafficking, whose sentences range from 10 to 25 years in prison.