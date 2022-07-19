BrazilBrazil

PF conducts operation against international drug trafficking in São Paulo

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read

The Federal Police (PF) launched today (19) an operation to repress organized crime and international drug trafficking. 23 preventive arrest warrants and 24 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the capital of São Paulo, in Sorocaba, Guarulhos and Praia Grande. The action also complies with a warrant in Portugal, due to a red broadcast transmitted by Interpol, after representation by the PF.

As part of the Bulk Operation, the seizure of all real estate, vehicles and amounts deposited in bank accounts, in addition to financial investments in the name of the investigated, was determined. The resources that can reach R$ 53 million.

The investigation began in 2021, when 887.5 kilos of cocaine were seized in nine events: three in Guarulhos (SP), two in Lisbon (Portugal), one in Frankfurt (Germany) and three in Amsterdam (Holland).

“The criminal organization acted by co-opting airport employees and service providers to introduce shipments of cocaine inside commercial aircraft that performed regular flights. The flights departed from Guarulhos International Airport,” the PF said.

Those investigated will be indicted for crimes of international drug trafficking and association for trafficking, whose sentences range from 10 to 25 years in prison.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rio City Hall takes action to demolish building in Muzema

20 mins ago

Covid-19: Rio announces fourth dose for those aged 35 and over

43 mins ago

IRS warns of scams applied via the internet

1 hour ago

Millions of Britons face unprecedented heat in the country

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.