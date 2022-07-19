Russian president visits Iran on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Tehran on Tuesday (19) to speak with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the Kremlin leader’s first trip outside Russian territory since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 of February.

In Tehran, Putin will also hold his first face-to-face meeting since the invasion with a leader of a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance, the Turkish Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss an agreement that aims to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea, as well as peace in Syria.

Putin’s trip, which comes just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, sends a strong message to the West about Moscow’s plans to strengthen strategic ties with Iran, China and India in the face of western sanctions.

“Contact with Khamenei is very important,” Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow. “A dialogue of trust developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda.”

“On most issues, our positions are close or identical,” the adviser said.

For Iran, also angered by Western economic sanctions and at odds with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program and a host of other issues, Putin’s visit is timely.

Its clerical leaders are keen to strengthen strategic ties with Russia in the face of an emerging US-backed Arab-Israeli Gulf bloc.

“Given the evolution of geopolitical ties after the war in Ukraine, Tehran is trying to secure Moscow’s support in its confrontation with Washington and its regional allies,” said a senior Iranian official who asked not to be identified.

