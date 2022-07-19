International film festival has the bicycle as the protagonist

The bicycle, a relevant vehicle for urban mobility, is the star of an international film festival that starts today (19) and runs until July 31 at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil (CCBB), in Brasília.

The role of this means of transport goes beyond the screen, also covering activities such as tours, lectures, workshops, educational activities, debates and food.

Cine Bike – International Film and Urban Mobility Festival intends to promote, together with the public, reflections aimed at changing habits based on awareness of issues involving the environment and sustainability, “with lots of information and fun”.

The catalyst for this revolution has, as protagonist, the bicycle. According to the CCBB, similar events are organized annually in cities such as New York, Tokyo, Shanghai and Montevideo.

All activities have free admission. The program includes screenings of films outdoors and in the movie theater, virtual screenings, workshops, debates, cycling tours, among other educational activities.

The complete program, including the synopses of the films to be shown, can be accessed on the festival’s website.

Festival

The festival will open today, at 7:30 pm, with the screening of O Menino e a Bicicleta, the first film directed by Ridley Scott, and the Portuguese production A alma de umciclista, directed by Nuno Tavares.

“Over the course of two weeks, new films about urban mobility will be shown, made by independent directors from around the world; movie classics that have the bicycle as a relevant element of the narrative; fictions; animations; and titles specially selected for children”, details the organization of the festival, which will also have a cycling tour, supported by Detran-DF.

Visitors will be able to participate in basic maintenance workshops for small bicycle repairs; educational activities for children (such as learning to ride a bicycle, for example); area for food bikes; panel discussions, among many other actions.

Films

Among the films, there are productions from France, Holland, Portugal, Great Britain, Sweden, Italy and Germany, in addition to Brazil. These are titles like Carousel of Hope, 1949, a comedy written and starring Jacques Tati; the Dutch award-winning because we pedal; the animation Belleville’s Bicycles; the italian classic bike thieves; the unpublished portuguese production The soul of a cyclist, by Nuno Ramos; and the swede bikes vs carsby Fredrik Gertten.

Also noteworthy is the French comedy panic in the city, by Yann Le Quellec; the curious velotopia, by Frenchman Erik Carregando; The historic my italian secret, by Oren Jacoby; the german production The Invisible frame, by Cynthia Beatt; and bike queenby Laurent Vedrine.

Among the representatives of Brazilian cinema are The return in Minas and the Brazilian production In the wake of the freighters.