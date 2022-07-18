Women’s team is champion for teams in the artistic gymnastics Pan

Over the past week, Brazilian gymnasts had been left in the Pan-American of Artistic Gymnastics, which is being played at Arena Carioca 1, in Rio de Janeiro. This Sunday (17), dominance became history: for the first time, Brazil surpassed the United States, one of the great world powers of the sport, in a team competition and came out with the gold. It is worth noting that the United States team competed with part of the main team. The unprecedented feat puts an icing on the team’s week cake: on Friday (15th) the Brazilians had already obtained the best sum among all countries in individual disputes and, consequently, guaranteed a spot in the World Cup of the modality, which will be played in October, in Liverpool (England). At the end of this Sunday afternoon (17), Team Brazil also shone in the men’s, winning silver for teams, behind only the United States.

THE PARTY OF CHAMPIONS 🤸🏽‍♀️🇧🇷 🔹Rebeca Andrade

🔸Flavia Saraiva

🔹 Julia Soares

🔸Lorrane Oliveira

🔹Carolyne Pedro

🔸Christal Bezerra#CanalOlimpicodoBrazil pic.twitter.com/zzG0kE3S5v — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 17, 2022

The big stars of the Brazilian team were the same responsible for three golds and two silvers for Brazil on Friday: Flávia Saraiva and Rebeca Andrade. The two were accompanied by Carolyne Pedro, Júlia Soares, Lorrane Oliveira and Christal Bezerra (reserve). In total, Brazil accumulated 162,999 points, against 161,000 for the United States, which took silver, and 155,534 for Canada, which took bronze.

Rebeca achieved the highest score among Brazilian gymnasts with her performance in the vault, which earned her a score of 14,500. On this device, Flávia Saraiva reached 14,300 and Carolyne Pedro, 13,300.

On the uneven bars, Lorrane was triggered and hit 13,100. Flavinha reached 13,600 and Rebeca 14,433. On the beams, Brazil had the three best scores among all the participants: again Rebeca was first, with 14,133, followed by Flávia (13,867) and Júlia Soares (13,467).

Júlia Soares gives a show on the beam… And the Brazilian fans go wild! 👏🇧🇷#CanalOlimpicodoBrazil pic.twitter.com/ZzwQ4BwQa4 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 17, 2022

Finally, on the ground, Rebeca was left out. Flavinha got 13,633. Julia got 12,867 and Carolyne 12,333.

This was the second consecutive time that the women’s team had won the team gold at the Pan. However, in 2021, when the competition was also held in Rio, the United States did not participate, as they were already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

IT’S PRAAAAAAAAAAAATA! 🥈🤸🏻🇧🇷 The men’s team wins the silver for teams in the Gymnastics Pan The Brazilian team did too well, totaling 244,234 and was only behind the 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IiE8pTRfd8 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 17, 2022

Brazil is silver for men’s teams

In the dispute that ended the Artistic Gymnastics Pan, on Sunday night, Brazil won the silver for teams among men. The Brazilian team, made up of Arthur Zanetti, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares and Lucas Bitencourt, scored 244,234 points, behind the United States (gold with 245,698) and ahead of Canada (bronze with 240,034). With this result, Brazil closed the competition with the best performance among all countries, with seven gold medals and a total of 14 medals, in addition to the classification of both suits for the Liverpool World Cup.

* Text updated at 19:52 to add information about the silver medal in the men’s team competition.