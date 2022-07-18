BrazilBrazil

Ministry has open enrollment for dairy projects course

The Secretariat of Family Agriculture and Cooperatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply has open enrollment for the fourth group of the Training Course for the Milk Project SAF/UFV.

The course, carried out in partnership with the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV), in Minas Gerais, is free and will be held in person from August 8 to 13, at the UFV campus in Minas Gerais. The total workload is 40 hours. Theoretical and practical activities will be divided into three modules: Health and Cost Management, Market, Good Practices and Technology in Dairy Production and Food Systems and Food and Nutrition Security.

According to the ministry, the course is aimed at extension technicians who work with rural producers in the dairy production chain. Three classes have already undergone training this year and two more classes are planned by the end of the year.

The Projeto Lácteos SAF/UFV will support students with the payment of accommodation and food during the course. Those who take the course will only be responsible for their displacement from their city of origin to Belo Horizonte.

Those interested in filling the vacancies must send an email (with full name, CPF, RG, telephone, current account – the account must be in the name of the course participant -, certification of vaccine against Covid-19 and data of the institution / association/physical DAP) to decam.saf@agro.gov.br.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

