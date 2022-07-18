São Paulo and Flu draw 2-2 in a fierce dispute for the Brazileirão

In a very busy and balanced game, São Paulo and Fluminense drew 2-2 this Sunday afternoon (17), at Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Série A of the Campeonato Brasieliro. With the result, the home team reached 24 points, and occupies the 9th position, while the carioca team lost the chance to enter the G4, getting 28 points, in the 5th place.

After eliminating Palmeiras in the Copa do Brazil during the week, coach Rogério Ceni decided to spare some holders. Fernando Diniz, Flu coach, ended up losing Nino at the last minute. The defender felt sick in the locker room and Luccas Claro was the substitute.

Fluminense started better, dominating the actions in the offensive field and not giving chances for the opponent to even pass the midfield. The first clear chance appeared in the 22nd minute. Leo tried to protect the ball, but ended up missing. Germán Cano took advantage of the blunder and kicked Jandrei out, but sent him out.

Two minutes later, Tricolor carioca opened the scoring. Patrick missed a pass in midfield, André took the ball and scored with Ganso. Shirt 7 advanced through the center and, close to the penalty area, released the bomb with his left leg. The ball went low and even touched the foot of Jandrei’s post before going in.

Shortly after Fluminense’s goal, Jandrei left injured for Thiago Couto’s entry. Leo was also injured and Luizão was the substitute. Rogério Ceni still chose to put the titular Welington on the field and removed young Patryck, who was not making a good start.

São Paulo improved and soon reached the tie. Corner taken from the left by Igor Gomes. The defender countered and returned to shirt 26. He threw the ball into the area, André deflected it back and Luciano, with his head, placed it in Fábio’s right corner to leave everything the same.

Fluminense felt the goal and the turn from São Paulo came in the first half. Talles received a pass from Luciano, advanced on the left and crossed in the area for Patrick, inside the small area, to score.

Behind on the scoreboard, Flu needed to attack in the second half and gave a lot of space for the counterattack. In the eighth minute, Patrick appeared alone in the penalty area, after Welington’s launch, and kicked across. The ball took paint off the left post.

Fernando Diniz took out Martinelli and Matheus Martins for the entries of Nonato and Nathan. The team from Rio improved a lot and reached the tie. In the 19th minute, Nathan took a back corner. André received it and passed it on to Nonato. Shirt 8 crossed the first post and Manoel appeared to dodge it with a head and leave everything the same.

São Paulo had the chance to win in the 38th minute. Welington hit a shot to Calleri, who passed Felipe Melo, invaded the area and kicked hard with his right leg. Fábio made a great save. On the rebound, Calleri tried again, but Fábio secured the tie.

In the next round, on Wednesday (20), Fluminense visits Goiás at 7 pm, at Estádio da Serrinha; and at 8:30 pm there is São Paulo and Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.