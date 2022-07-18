This Monday’s Uncensored Discusses the Brazilian Space Program

Brazil‘s role in the space sector is the theme of the program No Censorship this Monday (18). To talk about the matter, presenter Marina Machado welcomes engineer Colonel Carlos Moura, president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB). The conversation highlights Brazilian space projects and deals with issues such as certification, standardization and inspection of space activities in the country.

The program also alludes to the anniversary of the arrival of man on the Moon, on July 20, 1969. To commemorate this historic milestone in space exploration, the main points of the Apollo mission are remembered in the chat.

Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura was born in the city of São Paulo, in 1957. He holds a degree in aeronautical infrastructure engineering and a master’s degree in science from the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA). He made a career in the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) from March 1973 to September 2008. Since January 2019, he has commanded the Brazilian Space Agency. He has been working in the space segment since 1985, with experience in airport projects and space launch centers, training in strategic planning for the aerospace sector and space program management.

The implementation of the Alcântara Launch Center, in Maranhão, and the development of the Satellite Launch Vehicle (VLS) are highlights of his career. Also part of his curriculum are the design and implementation of the Cyclone-4 Terrestrial Complex; and the design and planning of space systems within the scope of the Strategic Program for Space Systems (PESE). Since 2005, he has been the representative for South America of the International Association For The Advancement Of Space Safety.

The journalist Adrielen Alves, a reporter for TV Brazil, and Luana Patriolino, a reporter for the Correio Braziliense.

The program No Censorship airs on Mondays at 9pm

